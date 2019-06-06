JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Nipah virus: Raj health min asks officials to remain alert

DU to hold entrance exams from June 30 to July 6
Business Standard

PM Modi reconstitutes Niti Aayog; Shah ex-officio member

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday approved reconstitution of policy think tank Niti Aayog, renaming Rajiv Kumar as its vice chairman and appointing Home Minister Amit Shah as ex-officio member.

According to official sources, besides Shah, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be ex-officio members.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Commerce and Industry and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and Statistics Minister Rao Inderjit Singh will be special invitees to the panel.

The panel's current members V K Saraswat, Ramesh Chand and V K Paul have been repeated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 20:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU