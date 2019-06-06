PM Modi reconstitutes Niti Aayog; Shah ex-officio member

-
ALSO READ
Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar to continue 'till further orders'
Time has come to set up independent debt management office: Niti Aayog
Loan waiver not a solution to farm distress: Niti Aayog
Kalyan Singh, Rajiv Kumar must resign after EC indictment: Chidambaram
EC asks Niti Aayog vice-chairman to respond to notice by April 2
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday approved reconstitution of policy think tank Niti Aayog, renaming Rajiv Kumar as its vice chairman and appointing Home Minister Amit Shah as ex-officio member.
According to official sources, besides Shah, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be ex-officio members.
Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Commerce and Industry and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and Statistics Minister Rao Inderjit Singh will be special invitees to the panel.
The panel's current members V K Saraswat, Ramesh Chand and V K Paul have been repeated.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU