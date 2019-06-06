J&K Congress defers its June 9 meet

-
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Thursday deferred its June 9 meeting due to some "important engagement" of senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni at national level.
"The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has deferred the meeting that was scheduled to be held in Srinagar on June 9. The new date for the meeting shall be announced shortly," a party spokesman said.
The meetingwas deferred as Azad and Soni, who were scheduled to address it,had some important engagements at national level, he added.
