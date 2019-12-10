Year in review: PM Modi's tweet after BJP's poll victory was the most liked

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet celebrating the BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections in May was the most re-tweeted and liked tweet this year in India, the microblogging platform said on Tuesday.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's (@narendramodi) tweet celebrating BJP's re-election victory in #loksabhaelections2019 was the most re-tweeted (1.17 lakh) and liked (4.2 lakh) tweet of the year, making it the Golden Tweet in India," Twitter said in a statement.
Also, #loksabhaelections2019, the hash tag in the Lok Sabha elections this year, was the most used in India, followed by #chandrayaan2, #cwc19, #pulwama and #article370.
Amitabh Bachchan topped the list of most-mentioned handles in entertainment among men, while Sonakshi Sinha led the women's list.
In sports, Virat Kohli wishing M S Dhoni on his birthday became the most-retweeted tweet.
This tweet by Kohli on Mahi's birthday with a picture of the duo together made for an epic moment for Indian cricket fans, and was re-tweeted over 45,000 times and received 4.12 lakh likes.
