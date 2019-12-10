Now, watch movies, download games without using data on Hyderabad Metro

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The Hyderabad Metro Rail on Tuesday partnered with SugarBox Networks to provide 'seamless on-the-go entertainment' experience to commuters.

The Hyderabad Metro is the first Metro in the country to introduce such 'inflight-like facilities' for commuters to watch and download movies, games, listen to music while travelling on Metro trains, a HMRL press release said.

Managing director of HMRL NVS Reddy, who launched the facility, said it is a 'revolutionary technology' that allows use of seamless access to apps through a local wi-fi network without depending on internet connectivity or using mobile data, the release said.

The commuters have to look for 'SugarBox' in wi-fi settings and connect, open ZEE5 or Freeplay App and register using their mobile number, stream and download movies without buffer or data charges, the release said, adding that 'SugarBox Zones' are set up in all Metro trains and 10 major stations in the city.
