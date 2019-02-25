US envoy meets top Taliban political leader in Doha as new talks begin

US met with the Taliban's top political in Monday, in what is believed to be the highest level engagement between the US and the since the months-long peace push began.

Khalilzad tweeted that he and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a of the movement, had held a "working lunch" ahead of a fresh round of talks with the group as the US seeks a way out of its longest war.

The arrival in late Sunday of Baradar, seen as close to Haibatullah Akhundzada, has helped fuel speculation of a breakthrough.

Marathon talks last month saw the two sides walk away with a "draft framework" that included a vow to prevent from becoming a haven for international terror groups.

There was no accord on a US withdrawal or a ceasefire, however, issues which have derailed attempts at peace talks in the past, while the government in has voiced increasingly loud fears it was being sidelined from the talks.

"Arrived in # to meet with a more authoritative Taliban delegation. This could be a significant moment. Appreciate # for hosting & # in facilitating travel. Now the work begins in earnest," Khalilzad had tweeted.

He later posted: "Just finished a working lunch with Mullah Beradar and his team. First time we've met. Now moving on to talks."



It remained unclear what role Baradar would have during the talks, but the presence of the influential widely believed to carry popular support across the Taliban's myriad factions set expectations high.

"The fact that Taliban is attending the talks, shows both sides are serious this time," Kabul-based told AFP.

Taliban expert added that Baradar's long history as a leader in the movement also signalled to "rank and file fighters" that the negotiations were in the "hands of someone who is loyal."



Afghan for peace also lauded Baradar's participation, saying the leader was known for being "independent" and making "tough decisions".

"[I] hope he uses his independence to decide on peace as soon as possible," Daudzai told a press conference in the Afghan capital.

Baradar was arrested in in 2010, but was released in October and named as of the Taliban's political office in

He was long considered the number two to Taliban Mullah Omar, who died in 2013. Now he is one of several deputies to Akhundzada, along with Omar's son and the of the Haqqani network,

Meanwhile the government in continued to voice concerns Monday over being sidelined from the negotiations.

The Taliban have steadfastly refused to negotiate with the government, whom they dismiss as "puppets".

"The Taliban are still not ready to talk to Afghan government, but we are ready. We think that Taliban's dishonesty is the only obstacle," said Abdullah Abdullah, the country's de-facto prime minister, in a televised address Monday.

"We are flexible and ready to make a team that is acceptable to all."



The latest negotiations come as violence soars in Afghanistan, with the UN reporting Sunday that more civilians were killed in 2018 than any other year since records began in 2009.

US has signalled his eagerness to end his country's involvement in Afghanistan, where 14,000 American troops are still deployed.

has suffered nearly constant conflict since the Soviet invasion of 1979, which was followed by civil war, the Taliban regime, and the US invasion in late 2001.

