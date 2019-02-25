AB de Villiers signs to play T20 cricket for Middlesex

has signed to play for English county side Middlesex in the Blast, the club announced on Monday.

The South African batsman is a second significant marquee signing for Stuart Law, following the announcement that Afghan spinner will join his squad for the T20 campaign.

De Villiers, 35, is available to play in the first seven rounds and, if necessary, will return for the latter stages of the tournament.

The batsman has played in every since its inception in 2008, scoring almost 4,000 runs at an average of just under 40.

"I have always wanted to play county cricket, and I am very much looking forward to joining Middlesex," he said. "Playing at Lord's is always a wonderful privilege." Law said:



"It's exciting for all here at Middlesex to announce the arrival of for the T20 Blast this season.

"It's a great opportunity for some of our younger players to pick the brain of one of the best players to have graced the game of and for the support staff to work with him as well.

