PM's speeches reflecting his inclusive development idea to be released tomorrow

A compilation of Narendra Modi's selected speeches reflecting his vision of taking everyone along on the path of development will be released by on Friday.

The book titled 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' is in five volumes and has been brought out by Publications Division, It will be released in Hindi as well as English, an official statement said.

Each of the volumes is categorised in five segments covering Prime Minister's ideas on good governance, making competent and efficient, hailing India's bravehearts, farmers and brilliant scientists, taking along the people on an inclusive path of growth and hope, and sharing the message of a resurgent with international community.

Last week, Jaitley had released a book titled 'Mann Ki Baat-- A Social Revolution on Radio' -- which is based on Modi's monthly radio broadcast.

