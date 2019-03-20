PM Modi should stop thinking that people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi

Prime Minister should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through everything, leader Vadra said on Wednesday.

The leader, who is in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is on a three-day boat journey down the Ganga, meeting people living on the banks of the river as part of her outreach ahead of the elections beginning next month.

"The prime minister has attacked every institution in this country for the last five years, including the institution of which all of you are a part," told reporters.

"So I think the PM should stop thinking that people are fools and understand that they see through all this," she added.

The general secretary went on to say she is not afraid.

"Even if anything is done, and we are harassed, we will not feel afraid. We will continue our fight against them. The more we are harassed, the stronger will be our fight," she said.