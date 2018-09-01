PM to release a book on Naidu's first year as VP

will release on Sunday a book on experiences of M during his first year as of and of

The 245-page book titled Moving onMoving forward: A year in office brings out Naidu's "mission of engagement" on four key issues with various stakeholders across the country and its alignment with the mission of a new in the making.

says in the book that his mission of exploring and shaping public discourse over four key issues took him on extensive travels across the country since he was sworn in as on August 11 last year.

He identifies these core issues as; unrealised demographic dividend, need for an effective ecosystem for farmers to thrive and bridge the rural urban divide, orienting scientific advancements to better the life of the people, and enhancing public awareness about the rich Indian heritage and inculcating national pride in the country's pluralistic, inclusive, harmonious world view.

records in the book his excitement over the new role; I have assumed the office of the at what seems like an interesting moment in the country's history. It is indeed a time of daunting challenges and a time of limitless opportunities.

It is a time when the country is moving forward and I feel privileged to be in this position to serve the country and its people in a new role. It is a moment when the resolute political will to transform the country is finding resonance with the people.

Clearly, there are many more miles to go. We must, as a nation, move on. We must move forward with persistence, he says in the book.

Referring to his role as the of Rajya Sabha, Naidu said his dream was to facilitate meaningful debates in which members express their learned and considered views.

The records his disappointment over the first two sessions of the House he presided but notes with optimism the new tidings witnessed during the monsoon session that concluded earlier this month.

The book has 465 illustrations and seven chapters, including a detailed one on various initiatives taken by him as Chairman of and refers to the rapidly expanding viewership of RSTV.

