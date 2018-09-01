India Blue in Duleep Trophy final

India booked a spot in the final after the final league game against India Green ended in a draw at the ground here Saturday.

Vidarbha left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate stole the show on a rain-hit final day as he took five wickets to help India Green bundle out the opponent team for 117 in 34 overs and earn an outside chance of scoring 201 to win outright to advance to the final.

However, rain had the final say as the India Green innings was halted at 4.05 PM with the score at 14 for 2.

After inspection by the umpires twice, play resumed at 7.15 PM and was interrupted again due to insects problem.

Play was called off at 8.15 PM.

India secured three points to advance to the final against India Red, to be held from September 4.

Resuming at the overnight 21 for no loss, India was shot out in just 34 overs as Sarwate spun a web around the batsmen.

Dhruv Shorey played a lone hand with a polished knock of 40 before being stumped by Parthiv Patel off Sarwate.

India Blue's last six wickets fell in the space of 17 runs as Sarwate (5 for 32) and fellow left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra (3 for 36) inflicted maximum damage.

India Blue had made 340 in the first innings and restricted India Green to 257.

Scores: India Blue 340 and 117 all out (Dhruv Shorey 40, Aditya Sarwate 5 for 32) drew India Green 257 and 20 for 2.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)