PNB customers must give details of high-value cheques before clearance

-
ALSO READ
PNB makes verification of high-value cheques mandatory to check fraud
PNB to clear cheques of Rs 10 lakh & above only after customer confirmation
What is the difference between Embedded Value and Enterprise Value?
PNB Housing Finance profit rises 33% at Rs 170 crore in March quarter
PNB board to consider debt raising plan for FY23 on Mar 29
-
To sensitise its customers against high-value cheque frauds, Punjab National Bank on Friday urged them to submit the details about such cheques at least a day before clearance under Positive Pay System (PPS) framework.
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has developed the PPS under which a customer issuing a high-value cheque is required to reconfirm some essential details such as cheque number, cheque amount, date and beneficiary name. These details are then cross-checked while presenting the cheque for payment.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) implemented the Positive Pay Confirmation from April 4, 2022 under the PPS framework mandatory for cheques of Rs 10 lakh and above.
"As per bank's guidelines, customers are required to submit the details of their cheques at least one working day prior to clearance to enable a smooth verification process and avoid cheque returns," PNB said in a release.
PNB said it has made the PPS facility live through all branches, internet banking services -- retail and corporate -- PNB ONE as well as SMS banking and asked its customers to avail the facility of PPS by submitting the requisite details of the cheque issued by them through these means.
Reserve Bank of India had issued the guidelines to provide the facility of PPS for cheques of Rs 50,000 and above and advised that the banks may consider making it mandatory for the cheque of Rs 5 lakh and above.
PNB said it accordingly made available this facility for cheques of Rs 50,000 and above from January 2021 and then made it mandatory for cheques of Rs 10 lakh and above in April 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU