Section 144 imposed in Gurugram as protests erupt over Agnipath scheme

In the wake of protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, the Gurugram district administration on Friday imposed Section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure to maintain law & order.
"Orders were issued as a precautionary measure to maintain the law & order situation in district Gurugram," SDM Gurugram Ankita Chowdhary said.
Section 144 of CrPC restricts the assembly of four or more persons in the district. Violators will be punished under Section 188 of the IPC.
Demonstration was reported in Gurugram's Farrukhnagar Road in Chandu and Pataudi Road on Friday morning.
Around 100 people tried to block the Gurugram-Jhajjar Road and Pataudi Road but were removed by the police.
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sadar, Aman Yadav who was stationed at the Rajiv Chowk along with the force, said "Adequate police force has been deployed in view of the protest. No one will be allowed to disrupt law and order in the city. Traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway is smooth".
--IANS
str/svn/
