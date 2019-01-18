"Poetic Justice" Asif Khosa takes oath as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, known for adding lyrical flair in his judgments, Friday took oath as the 26th of in a simple ceremony held here at the President's House which was also attended by foreign legal luminaries, including from

Justice Khosa, 64, who was administered oath by Arif Alvi, will serve as top for nearly 337 days and is scheduled to retire on December 21, 2019.

Imran Khan, judges of higher courts, ministers, diplomats, civil and military officials, lawyers and foreign guests including from were present at the oath taking ceremony, reported.

Former of the of and Governing Committee of the Justice Madan Bhimarao Lokur and Sandra E Oxner, former and founding Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute, took part in the ceremony, the report said.

They arrived through the Wagah border in on Thursday to attend the ceremony, it said.

Five senior judges from Turkey, and also attended the oath taking ceremony.

Born in 1954 in Dera Ghazi Khan area of the province of Pakistan, justice studied at the and

Known as the "poetic justice" for his knack for invoking works of literature in his observations and judgements, he is considered as Pakistan's top expert in criminal

Justice in the landmark papers verdict that disqualified as the in 2017 cited the Honore de Balzac epigraph from Mario Puzo's 1969 novel "The Godfather", which reads: "Behind every great fortune there is a crime."



"It is ironical and a sheer coincidence that the present case revolves around that very sentence attributed to Balzac," he had said.

He started his practice as a in 1977 and was elevated in 1998. He was made judge of the in 2010.

Justice has decided around 50,000 cases in his long career. He was also part of the benches which disqualified former

He was also part of the three-member bench which acquitted Christian woman in blasphemy case. The judgment triggered countrywide protest and violence by extremist groups.

Addressing the retiring ceremony of his predecessor Justice



on Thursday, Justice Khosa said that he would like to decide the more than 1.9 million cases currently piled up in different courts by reforming the judicial system.

He also said that he would try to eliminate the practice of frivolous cases.

said Justice Khosa was expected to focus on judicial issues unlike his predecessor who often interfered in issues of governance.

"The practice of suo motu will be rarely used by Justice Khosa as he believes that it should be only used when all other options have been exhausted to address an issues," Zafar said.

Justice Khosa also called for open and free discussion on various issues and points of contention in order to "resolve such issues through a mutually agreed course of action" in his address.

