Russian fighter jets collide over Sea of Japan; crews eject

Two Russian fighter jets have collided in in the Far East, the said Friday.

The said in a statement that two jets were performing training flights when they came into contact about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the shore in the Sea of

Both crews ejected from their aircraft, and one pilot has been located on an inflatable raft in the sea as he was flashing the emergency light. The said strong winds are hampering the rescue operation but they expect to reach the pilot soon.

It was not immediately clear where the other pilots were, and there was no immediate information about the fate of the jets.

The military said the fighter jets were not carrying missiles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)