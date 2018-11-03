Police: 2 dead, including shooter, at Florida yoga studio

A shooter has killed one person and critically wounded four others at a studio in Florida's capital before killing himself, officials said.

During a Friday night, Police said four people are in critical condition following the shooting, which took place in a small shopping centre.

The suspect fatally shot himself, DeLeo said. said the shooting appeared to be a part of a domestic dispute.

DeLeo said police haven't identified the shooter and are asking for anyone who saw something unusual around the time of the shooting to contact police. He said the shooter acted alone.

"We're all very saddened and shocked by the events that occurred, but it's important that people understand that there is no immediate threat outside of what has already occurred this evening," DeLeo said.

A major commuter intersection was blocked off and businesses in the plaza were on lockdown as police investigated.

was on the scene. He said on Facebook, "In my public service career I have had to be on some bad scenes. This is the worst. Please pray."



said she was leaving a liquor store across the street from the shopping centre and saw at least three people loaded into ambulances.

"You don't think about this in and now you have to," said Welling, 26, who lives in the neighborhood.

The plaza is home to popular restaurants, a jewellery store, a framing shop, a hair salon and other businesses.

Tallahassee Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, tweeted that he's breaking off the campaign trail to return to Tallahassee. He earlier appeared at a campaign event with former

"I'm deeply appreciative of law enforcement's quick response to the shooting at the facility in Tallahassee today. No act of gun violence is acceptable. I'm in close communication with officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight," Gillum tweeted.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who is challenging Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, called DeLeo and the of the Department of to get details of the shooting.

"I will remain in constant communication with We have offered state assistance," Scott tweeted.

Tallahassee's crime and murder rate has been an issue in the governor's race, with Gillum's opponent, Republican former US Ron DeSantis, calling the capital Florida's most crime-ridden city, a claim that is incorrect.

