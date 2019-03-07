JUST IN
Police foil Dalit woman's suicide attempt in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

Police thwarted the suicide attempt by a Dalit woman opposing the alleged construction of a cow shelter on her allotted land in Shamli district, officials said Thursday.

Sudesh (30) came to the collectorate on Wednesday and started pouring kerosene on herself, but the police stopped her, Parul Choudhary, incharge, Women Police Cell said.

The woman alleged that the district administration had started building the cow shelter on her land without her consent, police said.

Meanwhile, the administration has directed to halt the construction activities till further orders.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 15:45 IST

