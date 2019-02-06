Police foils bids to smuggle bovines in J-K's Samba district

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Two attempts to smuggle bovines to the Kashmir Valley were foiled by the police and 22 bovines were rescued in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday, police said.

A team from the Ghagwal police station intercepted a truck coming from Kathua at a check-post in Tapyal area of the district and rescued 17 cattle, police said, adding the vehicle was also seized.

The cattle were shifted to a safer place, they added.

In a similar incident, five bovines were rescued from a vehicle in Ghagwal area of the Samba district, police said.

Two separate cases have been registered in this matter and investigation is on, police official said.

