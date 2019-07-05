Police rescue homeless senior citizen woman from street

Thane Police rescued a homeless senior citizen woman who was found wandering the streets in rain in a helpless condition Thursday night.

The woman was comforted and admitted to an old age home, a police official said Friday.

The police helpline received a call Thursday night after the woman, around 60 years old, was found wandering in Bhim Nagar area, fully drenched in the rain and seemingly helpless.

A police team was sent to the spot and she was brought to Vartak Nagar police station, said senior inspector Pradeep Giridhar.

After realising that she was homeless, she was admitted to Prem Daan old age home with the help of Thane Citizens' Foundation, an NGO, he said.

