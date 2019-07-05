Delhi CM distributes cheques to beneficiaries of Merit-Cum-Means Financial Assistance Scheme

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday distributed cheques to beneficiaries of the Delhi government's Merit-Cum-Means Financial Assistance Scheme, which aims at ensuring that no child is forced to give up higher due to a lack of resources.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was also present at the event, said the number of higher seats in Delhi has been increased substantially in the last four-and-half years and the AAP government's top priority is to secure college admission even for those students who get 60 per cent marks in their class 12 exam.

While interacting with students here, Kejriwal said he was happy to see that Delhi government's scholarship scheme is helping them fulfil their dreams.

Talking about the AAP dispensation's achievements in the sector, the chief minister said earlier government schools were in bad shape but things have changed drastically.

"Even middle class families are transferring their children to government schools from private schools. We are providing scholarships to students who cannot afford education after Class 12," Kejriwal said.

Under the Merit-Cum-Means Financial Assistance Scheme, students in Delhi with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in a qualifying exam would be eligible for scholarships, based on the economic status of their families.

In the first category, beneficiaries of the National Food Security Scheme are eligible for 100 per cent scholarship. Students with a family income of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh are eligible for a 50 per cent scholarship under the second category.

Talking about number of seats in higher education institutes, Sisodia said "In 2015, the intake at Netaji Subhas University of Technology was just 1000, today it is 1700. In Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) student intake has gone from 600 to 1,000."



"In Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and Delhi Technological University (DTU), the number of seats have doubled. A new East Delhi campus has been opened for DTU," the deputy chief minister said.

