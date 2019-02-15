Delhi govt cancels all official events, Kejriwal extends full support to Centre, armed forces

The government cancelled all its official programmes on Friday as a mark of respect towards the 40 CRPF personnel killed in attack, with extending full support to the Centre and armed forces in taking whatever action they deemed fit.

Terming the attack a "highly condemnable and cowardly" act, the convener also paid homage to the personnel killed at a gathering at the party office on DDU Marg.

" government and people of are fully with the at this hour and we support whatever action the and our armed forces deem fit," he said.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in district, killing around 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded on Thursday.

The Delhi said the entire country is in grief and there is "tremendous anger" among the people on this "highly condemnable and cowardly" act, he said.

"We are ready for any cooperation to deal with this dastardly attack," he said.

cancelled all its public programmes, including inaugurations of various developmental works and festivals, said a government statement.

Kejriwal cancelled the inauguration of a new office (West) at Other events where he was to participate at Hazrat Nizamuddin and Moti Nagar, were also cancelled, the statement added.

Deputy and other ministers of the also cancelled their events and public engagements of the day.

More than 2,500 personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the at Latoomode in Awantipora in south around 3.15 pm.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)