Israel is with India: PM Netanyahu assures PM Modi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday expressed solidarity with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying the Jewish nation stood behind India after the "henious" terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed at least 40 CRPF soldiers.
In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
Reacting to the terror attack, Netanyahu, who is expected to visit India in the coming weeks, said, "To my dear friend, Prime Minister of India @narendramodi, we stand with you, the security forces and the people of India following this heinous terrorist attack.
"We send our condolences to the families of the victims," the Israeli prime minister said in a tweet.
