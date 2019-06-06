Poll debacle: Haryana Cong chief faces flak at party meeting, says 'shoot me'

The rift in the surfaced at a meeting where the faced fire over the recent poll debacle, prompting him to say, If you want to finish me, shoot me, a participant recalled.

A who attended the meeting summoned Tuesday in by Ghulam Nabi Azad, the in-charge at the AICC, claimed Tanwar was targeted by some MLAs close to former minister

The MLAs pressed for a leadership change in over the party's failure to win any of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

When contacted Thursday, said he will continue to work towards strengthening the as long as my and my party leadership want.

The meeting was attended by all 17 MLAs from the state and lasted over two hours, a said.

Former assembly and sitting MLA Kuldeep Sharma singled out Tanwar for the party's poor showing on the Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

Sharma was defeated in Karnal by BJP's by a humiliating margin of over 6.5 lakh votes.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, his son Deepender Singh Hooda, Tanwar, and are among the other party leaders who lost the elections.

An argument broke out between Sharma and Tanwar, a said.

Sharma also blamed Tanwar for not inviting him to a state unit meeting in Karnal recently.

However, Tanwar claimed that Sharma had not picked his calls for that meeting.

When some Hooda loyalists pressed for a change in the state unit's leadership, Azad asked them to work unitedly for the assembly polls that are just months away.

Azad is also learnt to have said any decision on the leadership issue in Haryana will be taken by

He is said to have been annoyed with the scene that unfolded during the meeting, and left after advising the state leaders to start making preparations for the assembly elections.

Facing flak from his own party men, Tanwar said, If you want to finish me, shoot me, a participant recalled.

An MLA loyal to Hooda alleged that Tanwar used abusive language during the meeting, a charge denied by him.

I didn't lose my cool, the state Congress told

I am a disciplined soldier of the party. I have been giving my 100 per cent to strengthen the party. Though we could not win any seat this time, our vote share increased by nearly six per cent, he said.

Asked why some party leaders want him replaced, he said, There are some who have been at it for a long time. But as long as my and my party leadership want, I will continue to work to strengthen the Congress.

He said the assembly polls are due in October and it is responsibility of every to unitedly take on the ruling

workers had clashed at a rally in three years ago, leaving the state unit injured.

Tanwar had then blamed Hooda's camp, a charge vehemently denied by the former

Hooda and Tanwar factions have also been holding separate party events in the state.

