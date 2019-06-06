'Swachh Survekshan League 2020' launched

-
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Thursday launched the 'Swachh Survekshan League 2020' (SS 2020), saying parameters pertaining to wastewater treatment, reuse and fecal sludge management have been given special focus in the survey.
He said there will be a quarterly cleanliness assessment of cities and towns in India.
This will be integrated with Swachh Survekshan 2020, the 5th edition of the annual cleanliness survey of urban India to be conducted from JanuaryFebruary 2020 by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry under the aegis of Swachh Bharat Mission- Urban (SBM-U).
On the need for a quarterly evaluation mechanism, the minister said every year, the Swachh Survekshan is redesigned innovatively, to ensure that the process becomes more and more robust, with focus on sustaining the changed behaviours.
