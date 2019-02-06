Pompeo calls Afghan President amidst talks with Taliban

-
ALSO READ
Peace an imperative, but no final breakthrough as yet with Taliban: Afghan Prez
Ghani slams Taliban's remarks on dissolving army
Truce with Taliban will help focus on pressing issues: Afghan Prez Ashraf Ghani
Engage in direct talks or be used as 'tool', Ghani tells Taliban
Afghan president calls on Taliban to 'enter serious talks' with Kabul
-
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban, his spokesperson said.
The top US diplomat also emphasised the importance of an intra-Afghan dialogue and the role of a ceasefire in ending the violence and creating the conditions for his government, the official added.
Reaffirming the US commitment to achieving a lasting peace in Afghanistan, Pompeo underscored Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad's role in facilitating an inclusive peace process, said the State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino.
"The secretary also emphasised the importance of an intra-Afghan dialogue and the role of a ceasefire in ending the violence and creating the conditions for the Afghan government, other Afghan leaders and the Taliban to sit together and negotiate a political settlement," Palladino said.
Pompeo emphasised on the important gains made by the Afghan people since 2001 and US desire for a long-term partnership with Afghanistan, the State department Deputy Spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU