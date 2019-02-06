India successfully launches latest communication satellite GSAT-31

India's latest communication GSAT-31 was successfully launched by European launch services provider- rocket from in the early hours of Wednesday.

Blasting off from Launch Complex at Kourou, a French territory located in northeastern coast of at at 02:31 am (IST), the Ariane-5 vehicle injected GSAT-31 into the orbit in a flawless flight lasting about 42 minutes.

"It gives me great pleasure on the successful launch of GSAT-31 on board Ariane-5, this is the third mission for ISRO in 2019," Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Space Centre (SDSC) said at Kourou soon after the launch.

"Congratulation to on the successful launch and precise injection of into the orbit," he added.

tweeted: "2019 is off to a roaring start for #Arianespace! Flight #VA247, carrying Saudi 1/ 4 and GSAT-31, is a confirmed success that underscores our leadership position in the geostationary launch market. @KACST #HellasSat @ISRO @LockheedMartin."



Weighing about 2,535 kg, the GSAT-31 will provide on some of the in-orbit satellites.

The satellite derives its heritage from ISROs earlier INSAT/ satellite series, the space agency said, adding that it provides Indian mainland and island coverage.

GSAT-31 is the country's which is configured on ISRO's enhanced 'I-2K Bus', utilising the maximum "bus capabilities" of this type.

This satellite will augment the Ku-band transponder capacity in Geostationary Orbit, ISRO said.

With a mission life of around 15 years, GSAT-31 will be used for supporting networks, Television uplinks, Digital Satellite Gathering, DTH-television services, cellular backhaul connectivity and many such applications.

It also provides wide beam coverage to facilitate communication over large oceanic region, comprising large parts of Arabian Sea, Bay of and Indian Ocean, using a wide band transponder.

According to ISRO, two Ku-band beacon downlink signals are transmitted for ground tracking purpose.

The Ariane-5 vehicle (Flight VA247) also carried Saudi 1/ 4 along with GSAT-31.

Riding in 5's upper position, HS-4/SGS-1 was released first in the flight sequence, with its separation occurring about 27 minutes after liftoff.

Comprising two payloads, Saudi 1/ 4, also called HS- 4/SGS-1, is a geostationary condosat for KACST ( Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology Saudi Arabia) and Hellas Sat (Greece Cyprus).

HS- 4/SGS-1 will provide telecommunication capabilities, including television, Internet, telephone and in the Middle East, and Europe, Arianespace said on its website.

GSAT-30 is another geostationary satellite to be lofted soon by Arianespace. Since the launch of India's on Flight L03 in 1981, Arianespace has orbited 23 satellites and signed 24 launch contracts with the Indian space agency, the European launch services provider said .

