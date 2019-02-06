UN experts say North Korea shielding missiles at airports

North Korea's nuclear and programs remain intact and is using airports and other facilities to shield its from possible US military strikes, according to a UN panel of experts.

The panel said in a report seen by AFP on Tuesday that sanctions against were "ineffective," with still able to acquire illegal shipments of products, sell banned coal and violate an arms embargo.

"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea's nuclear and programs remain intact," said the report, using the official name for

"The panel found that the DPRK is using civilian facilities, including airports for assembly and testing with the goal of effectively preventing 'decapitation' strikes."



The confidential report was sent to the as prepares for a second summit this month with leader that the hopes will yield concrete progress in dismantling Pyongyang's programs.

The has led the drive at the to impose a series of tough economic sanctions on in response to its nuclear tests and missile launches in 2017.

But North Korea has resorted to illegal transfers of oil, fuel and coal using a network of ships at sea to circumvent the UN-imposed measures aimed at depriving of revenue to build up its programs.

"These violations render the latest sanctions ineffective by flouting the caps on the DPRK's import of and as well as the coal ban imposed in 2017," said the report.

UN sanctions resolutions have set ceilings for North Korea of four million barrels of per year and 500,000 barrels of

"The panel found that DPRK ports and airports are used for rampant violations of the resolution ranging from and coal exports to the smuggling of bulk cash by DPRK nationals," said the report.

North Korea continues to violate an arms embargo and attempted to supply light weapons to Syria, the Huthi rebels in Yemen, and Sudan, it added.

"Financial sanctions remain some of the most poorly implemented and actively evaded measures of the sanctions regime," said the panel.

North Korean financial institutions operate in at least five countries, despite UN-imposed restrictions, while the country's diplomats help their country evade sanctions by controlling in multiple

The panel's findings were in line with assessments that North Korea is unlikely to scrap its weapons programs but may offer to scale back its activities to win sanctions relief.

Last week, US of said North Korea's leaders see nuclear weapons capability as "critical to regime survival".

US for North Korea will hold talks in Pyongyang on Wednesday to press for progress and steps that could be touted as success during the upcoming summit, which is likely to take place in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)