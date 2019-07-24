Pompeo meets Imran Khan, discusses Pak's role in Afghan peace process and counterterrorism

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, during which he emphasised on the significant role of Pakistan in the Afghan peace process and counterterrorism.

"Secretary Pompeo emphasised the continued importance of the United States and Pakistan working together to advance shared priorities, including Pakistan's significant role in supporting the Afghan peace process and counterterrorism," State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

Pompeo had met Khan last in Islamabad on September 5, 2018.

During the meeting with Khan, Pompeo discussed opportunities for enhanced cooperation, including expanded trade and investment avenues.

"The Secretary looked forward to continued progress from Pakistan on shared security priorities, including defeating terrorist organisations, which he hoped would form the basis of a reinvigorated partnership," Ortagus said.

