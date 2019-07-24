14-year-old drowns in Rohini

A 14-year-old boy drowned in an area near his house where rain and sewage water had collected in Delhi's Rohini, police said Tuesday.

Imadudin, the victim, went missing from near his house on Monday and his body was found in MLA Ground on Tuesday morning, they said.

Imadudin used to live with his family in Tripathi Enclave at Prem Nagar, they said.

"The victim was missing from near his house since 11 am on Monday, following which his family members filed a complaint," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra.

Police searched for the boy in the neighbourhood but could not find him.

However, the body of Imadudin was recovered on Tuesday at around 5.30 am from MLA ground, the DCP said.

He was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The family members do not suspect foul play in the boy's death and the body was sent for post-mortem, police said.

The victim's house is at the edge of the ground, where rain and drainage water from surrounding areas had collected, police said.

It seems Imadudin entered shallow water, then slipped and got stuck in the silt, a senior police officer said.

Imadudin's father Mohammad Wasim (40) works as a plumber. He and wife Saeeda (36) have four children, including Imadudin.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)