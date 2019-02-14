Pompeo says 'confronting Iran' key to Mideast peace

US said Thursday at a security conference in that is the top threat in the and confronting the country is key to reaching peace in the entire region.

met with Israeli before the opening session at the conference and said "pushing back" against was central to dealing with all the region's other problems.

"You can't achieve peace and stability in the without confronting It's just not possible," said alongside Netanyahu.

The Israeli leader lauded the participation of high-profile Arab dignitaries at the conference, saying it signaled a shift in regional priorities.

"In a room of some 60 foreign ministers, an Israeli and the foreign ministers of leading Arab countries stood together, and spoke with unusual force, clarity and unity against a common threat of the Iranian regime," Netanyahu said before his meeting with Pompeo.

"I think this marks a change, an important understanding of what threatens our future." The U.S. and are sponsoring the conference, which they say is aimed at promoting peace and security in the Mideast but appears to be mainly focused on isolating Iran. Iran has denounced the gathering as an American anti-Iran "circus" aimed at "demonising" it.

US is attending along with representatives from numerous Arab countries. But and are not sending Cabinet-ranked officials, and is staying away. and aren't participating, either, and the Palestinians, who have called for the meeting to be boycotted, also will be absent.

For Netanyahu, a longtime opponent of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the gathering marks a culmination of his call to unite the world against Israel's arch-enemy of Iran. He's long boasted that has clandestinely developed good relations with several Arab states, despite a lack of official ties. On Wednesday, he met with Oman's foreign minister, Yusuf bin Alawi, and at Thursday's opening session he was seated next to the of Yemen, as representatives of Kuwait, and others looked on.

