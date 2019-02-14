Rajnath Singh flags off inaugural flight from Lucknow to Najaf

Thursday flagged off the inaugural flight from Uttar Pradesh's capital city to in

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government wants remotest areas of the country to have air connectivity.

Singh, who is the from Lucknow, added that the UDAN scheme, aimed at making affordable and widespread, is playing an important role in this regard.

The number of airports has reached 100 in the country and the government wants to facilitate for every person, he said.

has a large number of Shia population and their demand for a direct flight to was pending for long.

is a city in Iraq, which has great religious significance, especially among Shia Muslims.

The five-and-a-half-hour flight from to Najaf will operate on Mondays and Thursdays.

Along with facilitating passengers, the air connectivity, it is expected, will promote tourism between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)