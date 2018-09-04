Pondy CM presents cheque for Rs 1 lakh to award-winning school

-
ALSO READ
Contribute 1 month salary for Ker flood relief;CM to MPs,MLAs
Centre slashing grants to Puducherry: Narayanasamy
Puducherry govt against scrapping of UGC, says Narayanasamy
Centre will face consequences if Cauvery verdict is delayed:CM
CM seeks 100pc funding under RUSA for educational institutions
-
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Tuesday congratulated the staff of a government primary school at Koonichampet here for bagging the first rank under 'Swachch Vidyalaya Puraskar' scheme at national level and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to the school.
The Union HRD Ministry had selected 52 schools under the scheme across the country and out of them seven schools are in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.
The government primary school at Koonichampetwith a strength of 500 students is one of these seven and it has notched the all India first rank with hundred percent marks in fulfilling the parameters including maintenance for the award.
During his visit to the school, the Chief Minister said, "it has brought laurels to the whole of Union Territory by bagging the first rank at the national level."
Lauding the dedication on the part of the school teachers in maintaining the premises, providing potable water, proper upkeep of toilet and sanitation as a whole, Narayanasamy said the Ministry would present a cash award of Rs 50,000 to the head of the school at a function in Delhi on September 18.
"Puducherry government does not want to lag behind and so it has taken a decision to present a cheque for Rs 1 lakh for the impressive performance of the school from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said and handed over the cheque to the principal (in charge) of the school Sasikumar amidst thunderous applause.
Chief Minister then said the school had emerged as a role model for other institutions.
Secretary to Education A Anbarasu and Director of School Education L Kumar were among those present.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU