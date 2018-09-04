Youth wings of opp parties launch united front against govt

Youth wings of 12 opposition parties, including the and the Samajwadi Party, launched Tuesday a united front to fight against several decisions of the ruling dispensation, said.

It is the need of the hour to project a united face against the government for upcoming general elections, told reporters here.

"The biggest challenge is rising unemployment and how the government has completely failed to work on it. Second is corruption through Rafale or Mudra loan. Thirdly, communalism is threatening the unity of the country," said Sabir S Ghaffar, a of the Youth.

"Our main aim is to unite all youth political platforms to oust this communal, anti-democratic and anti-citizen government led by the BJP. We want to oust it and to fight for the people's rights as promises that were made have not been fulfilled.

"Things have come to such a standpoint that people now want 'bure din' instead of 'acche din'," he added.

National of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha Vikas Yadav said the youth front would launch a number of protests across the country against the government's "failed" policies.

"We are planning to hit streets from September 28 where we will raise all issues which the government has not been able to fulfil," he said.

The 12 parties that have joined hands are Indian Youth Congress, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, Rastriya Lok Dal, Rashtrawadi Congress, All Muslim League, All Forward Bloc, Democratic Youth Federation, CPM Youth Federation, Rashtriya Janta Dal, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Janta Dal Secular.

