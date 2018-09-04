PTI's Arif Alvi elected new Pakistan president: Reports

Dr Arif Alvi, of Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party, was elected as the new of on Tuesday, according to

Alvi defeated Peoples Party candidate and the Pakistan Muslim League-N nominee ur Rehman in a three-way contest to become the 13th

Of the 430 votes cast in the and Senate, Alvi received 212 votes, Rehman bagged 131 and Ahsan garnered 81; six votes were rejected, DawnNews reported, citing unofficial results.

Alvi secured 45 of the 60 votes cast by the Balochistan's newly elected lawmakers, it said.

In the PPP-dominated Sindh Assembly, Ahsan got 100 votes, while Alvi bagged 56. Just a solitary vote was cast in the favour of Rehman.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Alvi received 78 of the total 109 votes, while Rehman and Ahsan got 26 and five votes respectively.

In Pakistan, the is considered as a symbol of the federation and of the state and exercises all powers on the recommendations of the

Outgoing President Mamnoon Hussain's tenure ends on September 8.

A by profession, 69-year-old Alvi is of He served as the party's from 2006 to 2013.

He won the elections from NA-247 (Karachi) during the July 25 polls. He was also elected member of the in the 2013

