JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Light rains, cloud cover pave way for pleasant weather

1 held with heroin in J&K's Samba
Business Standard

Pondy's efforts to tackle water situation worthy of

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Amid the water scarcity in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Tuesday said the Union Territory's efforts in the area were worthy of 'replication.'

In a message to the media, she recalled that "efforts were put in place by a collaborative effort to prevent water crisis" in the recent past.

The former IPS officer said there could be more efforts which involved no cost to the government Exchequer this monsoon itself.

"There is a model worth of replication to keep water crisis at bay," she added.

Bedi was instrumental in getting a number of educational institutions and voluntary organisations to take up desilting of water bodies in the union territory.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 20:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU