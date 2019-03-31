Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy quits Congress, to join BJP

In yet another setback to the in Telangana, its senior and former MLC Sunday resigned from the party and announced his decision to join the BJP.

In his resignation letter sent to Rahul Gandhi, Sudhakar Reddy, a former of AICC, said, "Unfortunately the traditions and values of party have changed contrary to its principles.

Money influence has increased during allocation of tickets in Assembly elections in 2018, MLC elections and also coming Lok Sabha elections."



"It is shocking to find that crores of rupees is being sought for allocation of tickets.

This kind of commercialisation of ticket allocation in forced me to consider leaving the party and I am rendering my resignation," said.

Referring to the air strikes carried out by IAF in Pakistan, said he was annoyed with the attitude of Congress and its prominent leaders as their stand on the issue of terrorism and national security had been "inconsistent". Reddy further said he would meet BJP in Sunday evening and join the party.

He told that he wanted to work under the strong leadership of in the larger interest of the nation. "I am confident Modiji will again become the Prime Being a of will concentrate on strengthening the party.

I am not joining the party seeking any post," Reddy, whose MLC term ended on March 29, said.

Recently, senior Congress and former D K Aruna had quit and joined the BJP and was the party's contesting candidate from Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat



is the main opposition in Telangana, where it had won 19 seats in the December 7 assembly elections.

is in a turmoil as 10 MLAs have announced their decision to quit the party since the beginning of this month and join the TRS, which now appears to have the momentum ahead of the April 11 Lok Sabha poll.

