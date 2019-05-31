Iran's stocks of nuclear materials still within limits: IAEA

Iran's stocks of key nuclear materials are still within the limits set by a 2015 deal with world powers, the latest report on the matter said Friday.

Despite an announcement from earlier this month that it no longer considered itself bound by the agreed restrictions on stocks of enriched uranium and heavy water, stocks of both did not exceed the ceilings set in the 2015 agreement, the report said.

