Pope visits Romania 20 years after John Paul's historic trip

is heading to for a three-day, cross-country pilgrimage that in many ways is completing the 1999 trip by St. John that marked the first-ever papal visit to a majority Orthodox country.

Francis' visit starting Friday comes on the heels of the European that hollowed out the political middle in the bloc, and is expected to speak about issues confronting the continent during the trip.

Key moments are Francis' Mass for the largely Hungarian-speaking Roman Catholic faithful at the country's most famous Marian shrine, Sumuleu Ciuc, in eastern Transylvania.

He will also beatify seven Greek-Catholic bishops who were martyred during communist rule, when were brutally persecuted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)