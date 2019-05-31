Three suspected cow slaughterers held in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three persons, suspected to be involved in an incident of cow slaughter, were arrested on Friday after an exchange of fire with police in a village here, officials said.

Police have also seized two quintals of cow meat from the accused, identified as Mohammad, Nawab and Wajid, according to (CO)

Acting on a tip-off, a police team from raided a house in Kaserwa village and arrested the three men after a brief exchange of fire, the CO said.

During the gunfight, Mohammad, who has been booked previously for cow slaughter, and a police suffered bullet injuries and were taken to the hospital, he said.

A car, one pistol and cow meat was seized from the possession of the accused, the CO said.

During investigation it was revealed that the raided house was owned by Nawab, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, he added.

