45 individuals to get Bal Sahitya Puraskar and Yuva Puraskar announces Sahitya Akademi

The on Friday announced winners of Bal Sahitya Puraskar and In all 45 individuals will be awarded for their work in the field of literature.

Twenty-two winners of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar and 23 recipients of the have been announced as the winner by the Executive Board of the Akademi, under the chairmanship of its President,

While the Bal Puraskar will be conferred upon the winners on the Children's Day, the day for the is yet to be decided.

"For the Bal Sahitya Puraskar, the Awards relate to books first published during the five years immediately preceding the year of Award (between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2017) the statement by the read.

"However, during the initial 10 years (from 2010 to 2019), the award may also be given to an based on his/her total contribution to Children Literature," added in the statement.

The winners of both the awards will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs 50,000.

Six books of children's poetry, including works by Vijay Sharma (Dogri), Naji Munauwar (Kashmiri), and Sanjay Chaubey (Sanskrit); five story books by authors including (Hindi), Mohammad Khalil (Urdu), and (Assamese); and five authors for their total contribution in children's literature won the Bal Sahitya Puraskar.

Apart from these, one folk tale author, Lakhminath Brahma, in Bodo language, three novels by (Kannada), Salim Sardar Mulla (Marathi), and (Punjabi), one history book by in English, and one play by R K Sanahanbi Chanu in Manipuri won the prestigious award.

Eleven books of poetry, including works by (Hindi), (Kashmiri), (Malayalam); six of short stories by authors, including Tanuj Solanki (English), Ajay Soni (Gujarati), (Rajasthani); five novels by Moumita (Bengali), and among others won the Yuva Puraskar 2019.

Bal Sahitya Puraskar and Yuva Puraskar in Maithili will be declared on a later date.

