Sahitya Akademi announces four eminent writers as fellows

The on Tuesday recommended four distinguished Indian as its fellows: Jayant Mahapatra, Padma Sachdev, and

As per the convention of the National Academy of Letters, there can only be 21 living fellows of the and they should be "persons who made seminal and lasting contributions for the enrichment of Indian literature", the said in a statement after its 90th Meeting.

As per the Akademi, among the fellows is Mahapatra, who is credited with having over 30 published books and has won the Award, Jacob Glatstein Memorial Award, and the SAARC Literary

Dogri and Hindi and recipient Sachdev has won the Sahitya Akademi Award, the J&K Academy of Art, and its lifetime achievement award, Kabir Samman, and the Akademi's Translation Prize, among others.

She has 10 collections of Dogri poetry, 15 books of Hindi prose and over 12 translations to her credit.

Former Akademi Tiwari has also published 50 works, which include criticism, poetry collections, travelogues, biography, interviews, compilation and edited books.

He is the recipient of many awards and honours including the Hindi Gaurav Samman, Vyas Samman, Sahitya Bhushan Samman, Pushkin Samman and the Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad Award, among others, the Akademi said.

The fourth fellow, former member (1986-1992) and writer Saikia is the winner of the Sahitya Akademi Award, Assam Valley Literary Award, Hariprasad Rai and Sabda Sahitya Award, among many others.

The writer has more than 125 published books to his credit, including collections of short stories, criticism, travelogues, besides edited, co-edited and translated books.

The highest honour conferred by the Akademi on a writer is by electing her/him as its fellow. This honour is reserved for 'the immortals of literature', the Akademi's website says.

--IANS

sj/oeb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)