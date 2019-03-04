Portals of Kedarnath to reopen on May 9

The sacred portals of the shrine of will be thrown open for devotees on May 9.

The gates of the famed temple dedicated to Lord will be opened at 5.35 am on May 9, Badrinath- Mandir Samiti official said.

The date and timing for the opening of the famed temple was announced at Omkareshwar temple, Ukhimath on the occasion of on Monday, he said.

of Ukhimath is where an idol of is worshipped during his winter sojourn.

The date and time for the reopening of the temple gates were announced in the presence of the of the temple Rawal Bhimashankar Ling, local Brahmins, teerth purohits and devotees.

One of the famous four shrines of Uttarakhand, Kedarnath, located at a height of around 11,755 feet above the sea level, is closed for devotees annually during winter when it becomes snowbound.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)