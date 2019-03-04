Will take measures to eradicate poverty in state: Manipur CM

N Singh has said his government would take "steps to eradicate poverty" in the state and work toward ensuring that the beneficiaries of welfare schemes receive their dues on time.

Addressing people after inaugurating a revamped school in Imphal West district Sunday, Singh asserted that the "prevailing system of governance and administration in the state has to be rectified to achieve the target".

"As a part of this endeavour, two important missions - 'Go to Hills' and 'Go to Village' - were launched by the government last year to redress the grievances of the people living in the hills and the valley," the said.

Singh also said that the schemes will be reviewed every month to ensure that the benefits reach people on time.

"The government will take steps to eradicate poverty from It is sensitive to the needs of the people.

"We have already taken measures to ensure that people get and without having to wait in queues outside government offices," he maintained.

Stressing on the important of imparting quality education in schools, the CM said the BJP government in the state will launch a new a new mission to provide better facilities in government-run institutes.

"Educations plays a vital role in bringing about all round development. The mission, 'School Fagat Hansi' or 'Let's make schools better' is aimed at providing improved facilities and quality education to the students," he added.

