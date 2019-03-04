45 passports of NRIs cancelled for abandoning their wives: Maneka

The government has cancelled passports of 45 non-resident Indians, or NRIs, for abandoning their wives, Women and has said.

The made to look into the matter has been issuing Look-Out Circulars to absconding husbands in cases of NRI marriages and 45 passports have been impounded by the External Affairs Ministry, said.

The agency is chaired by in the women and child development ministry,

said the government has also introduced in Rajya Sabha a bill to give justice to the women who have been abandoned by their NRI husbands, but expressed dismay that the bill has got stalled in the upper house.

The bill envisages registration of marriages by non-resident Indians, amendment of the Passports Act, 1967 and Amendment to the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The bill is a joint initiative of the External Affairs Ministry, Ministry of Women and Child Development, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)