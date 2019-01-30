Postal dept to spin off life insurance biz into separate unit

The postal department plans to spin off the postal life and rural postal life operations into a separate business unit (SBU) for which it has moved a Cabinet note, Communications Sinha said Wednesday.

"For postal Life and rural postal we have moved a Cabinet note. In the first phase it will involve creation of an SBU and in second phase a full company," Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of an event to mark (IPPB).

The hoped that the Cabinet approval would be received in next fortnight or so.

Sinha said IPPB has rolled out 1.26 lakh access points over the last five months and over the next week or 10 days the number is expected to rise to 1.36 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)