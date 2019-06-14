Power generation affected in Gujarat due to cyclone 'Vayu'

Power generation from over a dozen plants of (GSECL) were shut for two days due to a drastic drop in demand amid the cyclonic storm 'Vayu', an said Friday.

These GSECL-operated plants, numbering 15, are located at Gandhinagar in North Gujarat, Wanakbori in Central Gujarat, Ukai in South Gujaratand Sikka near Jamnagar in the Saurshatra region, he said.

The coal-fired plants were shutdown for generation on June 11 and 12 as and distribution were impacted due to the cyclone, which eventually moved away from the Gujarat coast, the from GSECL told

The disruption in transmission and distribution led to a sudden decline in demandfor power, leading to the temporary closure of these plants, he said.

As against the average daily demand of 18,000 MW in the past few days due to heatwave conditions, June 11-12 saw requirement for about 11,000 MW when the cyclone was moving towards the state, he said.

"There were some disturbances in electricity transmission due to the cyclone but were attended to in time. Required load and generation were managed in a balanced manner so as to secure stable transmission frequency," he said.

With 'Vayu' sparing Gujarat and moving towards Oman, the state-run GSECL has started bring back closed power plants on generation mode from Friday, the said.

