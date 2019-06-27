Power Min forms dispute resolution committee for clean energy projects

-
Union Power Minister R K Singh Thursday approved setting up a three-member resolution committee to resolve unforeseen disputes in clean energy projects.
The three members are M F Farooqui (former DoT secretary/heavy industry secretary), Anil Swarup (former coal secretary/school education secretary) and A K Dubey (former sports secretary).
The dispute resolution committee will consider the unforeseen disputes between solar/wind power developers and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI)/NTPC, beyond contractual agreement, a new and renewable energy ministry statement said.
