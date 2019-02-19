Pradhan lays foundation of HPCLs LPG Plant at Rayagada

Tuesday laid the foundation stone of HPCLs LPG bottling plant being set up with an expenditure of Rs 91 crore at in

The plant, scheduled to be completed by September 2020, will be the second bottling plant in the state and have a bottling capacity of 60 MMTPA or 42 lakh cylinders per year with a 24-head electronic filling carousel, an said.

Pradhan also laid the foundation stone of a new school building and aviation fuelling station at Jeypore, besides dedicating railway foot over bridges at Rayagada, Ladda and Jimidipeta and inaugurating post office passport sewa kendra at Nabarangpur.

Addressing the gathering at Rayagada, Pradhan said the Centre is according top priority ro accelerating development of backward KBK region in the state.

Last year an LPG bottling plant was initiated in Bolangir and now the bottling plant in will help in the region and provide employment opportunities to the youth, he said.

The plant will have mounded storage and will be equipped with advanced safety facilities.

It will cater to the LPG markets in various districts in - Bolangir, Boudh, Gajapathi, Kalahandi, Kandhmal, Koraput, Malakangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sonepur and also bring direct and indirect employment to the youth of the districts, he said.

Pradhan said that under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana a total of 37.16 lakh LPG connections have been given in by the companies and the number of customers in the state have grown from 20.22 lakh to 76.65 lakh - an LPG coverage of 71.5 per cent from 2014 to 2019.

The Rayagada LPG bottling plant when commissioned will usher new growth and further increase the coverage of LPG in the state, he added.

