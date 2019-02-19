Singh will dedicate third unit of BRBCL on Wednesday

-
Union Power Minister R K Singh will dedicate the third 250 MW unit of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Corporation Ltd (BRBCL) at Nabinagar in Aurangabad district on Wednesday, officials said Tuesday.
BRBCL is a joint-venture of NTPC and Indian Railways with NTPC having 74 per cent stake while the remaining 26 per cent is with Railways.
The BRBCL has four units - each of 250 MW at its plant located at Barun village in Nabinagar of Aurangabad district.
Indian Railways and Bihar will get respectively 90 and 10 per cent of the total power generated from each unit of BRBCL.
Of the four units, two units - one each of 250 MW- are currently operational while the commercial declaration of third unit of 250 MW will take place Wednesay in the presence of the Union Power minister, NTPC Manager (Corporate Communication) Vishwanath Chandan said.
The fourth unit of 250 MW of BRBCL is likely to commissioned by December this year, official sources said.
Singh, who is a Lok Sabha member from Ara constituency, will also inspect and review the progress work of Nabinagar Power Generating Company Ltd (NPGCL) project at Nabinagar in Aurangabad district, NTPC officials said.
NPGCL - a joint venture firm between NTPC and Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd.
