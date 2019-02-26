Pradyot Kishore Debburman appointed new TPCC president

-
The Congress high command has appointed Pradyot Kishore Debburman as the new president of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), a party leader said here Tuesday.
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal issued a statement on Monday evening stating that that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Pradyot Debburman as the new Tripura Congress president, TPCC vice president Tapas Dey said.
The statement also said that Congress party appreciates the contribution of outgoing Tripura PCC president Birajit Sinha.
Debburman at present is the working president of TPCC. He is a member of of Tripuras erstwhile royal family the Manikya's.
Debburman thanked Rahul Gandhi for appointing him the new TPCC president.
"Thank you @RahulGandhi! I hope to ensure that an era of clean and honest politics is brought about in Tripura," he tweeted.
"There was misrule in CPI (M) led Left Front regime and there is misrule in BJP-led incumbent governments tenure as well. I want to bring clean and honest politics and want educated, young people to join the party and appeal to those who left Congress to return, Debburman told reporters here Tuesday.
