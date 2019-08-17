Ravi Shankar Prasad postpones meet with CEOs of electronic companies

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's meeting with the CEOs of scheduled to be held on August 19 has been postponed, according to a source.

The meeting is now likely to be held on September 16, 2019.

While no official reason was given for the last minute change in the schedule, an official privy to the development said that more time has been given to ensure a wider participation from the industry and make the deliberations more meaningful.

The meeting, earlier slated for August 19, was to discuss the industry's concerns and deliberate on measures to boost sectoral growth and improve export prospects.

The IT Ministry had called the industry's top brass, including heads of like Apple, Samsung, Flextronics, Foxconn, Dell, Ericsson, Intel and others, for the meeting.

Earlier this year, the Cabinet approved a new policy which aims to create a USD 400 billion (around Rs 28.43 lakh crore) electronic manufacturing ecosystem by 2025 and generate one crore jobs in the country.

The National Policy 2019 proposes to boost mobile manufacturing in the country to 1 billion units worth USD 190 billion (about Rs 13 lakh crore) of which 600 million units worth USD 110 billion (about Rs 7 lakh crore) will be exported from the country.